ENOVA: Guys on the roof installing solar poanels Contributed
News

How you could get free energy in your home for a year

Samantha Poate
by
3rd Jun 2018 5:00 AM

Do you want $1000 off your energy bill?

Local power retailer Enova Energy is celebrating its second birthday by giving new and current customers the chance to win just that.

In 2015, Northern Rivers locals raised more than $4 million to start Australia's first community-owned renewable energy company with a goal to make renewable energy more accessible to everyone.

Enova was the first energy organisation created with the express aim of lowering regional energy bills - and guaranteeing to return 50 per cent of any profits to its regional community.

Since Enova began, it has been disrupting the energy industry, setting the benchmark for feed-in tariffs and forced the bigger energy companies to match.

Managing Director Tony Pfeiffer said Enova was selected to provide evidence to the NSW Legislative Council's Select Committee on Electricity Supply, Demand and Prices in NSW.

"As a small Northern Rivers-based start-up, to have the State Government invite us to share our ideas on how to effect change in the wider industry is a testament to just how far we have come,” Mr Pfeiffer said.

Mr Pfeiffer said it was now time to give back to the community that had helped along the way, and mobilise the broader community.

"We're giving away five, $1,000 bundles of energy credit during June and early August. Both new and existing customers have the chance to win.”

One thousand dollars could power an average household for about a year.

"So this is one of the ways Enova is giving back to the community who support Enova and who therefore help us to create a more efficient, cleaner, cheaper energy future for all Australians,” Mr Pfeiffer said.

The competition runs from June 1 and closes on August 10 2018.

Current customers are automatically entered into the draw when their friends become customers using their customer account number as a referral code.

Join Enova via the website or by phone 02 5622 1700.

electricity prices enova community energy northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

