How you can win this stunning Lennox Head home

The latest yourtown prize home at Lennox Head is a stunning property, and the total package is worth $1.68 million.

THIS gorgeous coastal home has an expansive alfresco entertaining area, beautifully landscaped outdoor pool, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and spacious living areas.

And you could win it.

The Lennox Head property is the latest yourtown prize home, and the total package is worth $1.68 million.

This home will not only be a dream come true for one lucky winner, but tickets sold help yourtown tackle the issues impacting young people in Australia.

The charity provides services to young people so that they find jobs, learn skills, become great parents and live safe, happy lives.

"Prize homes are the primary source of income for many of the yourtown services tackling the big issues impacting young people in Australia," a yourtown spokeswoman said.

"Today, these include, mental health and unemployment, and taking on issues like domestic and family violence.

"This Lennox Head home will continue to allow the provision of vital services that are the heart and soul of our communities.

"There is no doubt that winning a prize home is life changing but for yourtown supporters, contributing to changing others' lives is a strong motivator.

"Ultimately it really is a win-win, creating a brighter future not just for the winner but the many thousands of young people yourtown works with each year."

Last year's stunning prize home was at Skennars Head, and it was won by a local woman who bought just one ticket, 43 minutes before sales closed.

Ticket sales for this year's home, at Lennox Head, will close on July 31 with draw taking place on August 2.

For more information or to buy your ticket, visit the yourtown website at www.yourtown.com.au or phone 1800 555 079.