Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How you can win groceries for a year

Want to win groceries for a year?
Want to win groceries for a year? Allan Reinikka

IT IS almost unfathomable to think you could have your groceries totally paid for, for a whole year.

But fathom this, people, we're making it happen for one lucky reader.

Today is the final day for you to take grab today's Northern Star and enter the barcode online to be in the running. But don't forget to grab the Sunday Mail/Sunday Telegraph tomorrow to enter the final barcode in this competition.

The major winner will win $25,000 worth of groceries - enough to do their weekly shop at a Woolworths supermarket for the next 12 months. Plus, there's hundreds of $50 Woolworths grocery vouchers up for grabs as instant prizes.

So, grab today's paper and tomorrow's Sunday paper and enter the barcode numbers located on the back page into the portal at www.winyourgroceries.com.au to go into the draw.

The main prize will be drawn on December 15, just in time for Christmas celebrations.

Details: www.winyourgroceries.com.au

Lismore Northern Star
BIKIE MURDER CASE: Delays in court, evidence incomplete

BIKIE MURDER CASE: Delays in court, evidence incomplete

THE 33-year-old is alleged to have gunned down a bikie associate in a suspected dispute.

Grafton's got jacarandas... what should Lismore have?

Lismore City Council is calling on its residents to provide some feedback on what should be come the towns signature tree.

Council is planning to have a signature tree species

Piece of Ballina's history to be auctioned today

The historic Riversleigh Guesthouse

It is one of the oldest two-storey homes in town

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Fresh produce.

Where to get fantastic produce and fresh coffee from.

Local Partners