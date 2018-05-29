How you can win $3000 for your local school
A NEW school rewards program has been launched at Ballina Fair Shopping Centre, with up to $6000 to be won over the next six weeks.
Until July 5, customers can allocate every dollar they spend at Ballina Fair as School Rewards points to be nominated towards their chosen school.
A real-time leaderboard will chart each participating school's place.
The top three local schools receiving cash prizes, with first prize taking out $3000, second will win $2000 and third will take away $1000 cash.
Customers who register to be a part of the School Rewards promotion will also have a chance to win a $100 Ballina Fair gift card each week.
The participating schools area:
- Ballina Public School
- Cabbage Tree Island Public School
- Empire Vale Public School
- Fernleigh Public School
- Holy Family Catholic Primary
- Lennox Head Public School
- Newrybar Public School
- Southern Cross Public School
- Teven Tintenbar Public School
- Wardell Public School.
Ballina Fair's retail marketing manager, Joanna Wilkinson, said: "We are very excited to launch the Ballina Fair School Rewards program, giving shoppers the chance to reward their local school with every purchase.”
"This is a great opportunity for the community to support our local schools and to recognise how important our local schools are in our community.
"We encourage every shopper to register online and to make every shop count.”
Visit the website for more information or to check the leaderboard.