How you can win $3000 for your local school

Shop and win cash for your local schools, with Ballina Fair's new rewards program. Ballina Fair

A NEW school rewards program has been launched at Ballina Fair Shopping Centre, with up to $6000 to be won over the next six weeks.

Until July 5, customers can allocate every dollar they spend at Ballina Fair as School Rewards points to be nominated towards their chosen school.

A real-time leaderboard will chart each participating school's place.

The top three local schools receiving cash prizes, with first prize taking out $3000, second will win $2000 and third will take away $1000 cash.

Customers who register to be a part of the School Rewards promotion will also have a chance to win a $100 Ballina Fair gift card each week.

The participating schools area:

Ballina Public School

Cabbage Tree Island Public School

Empire Vale Public School

Fernleigh Public School

Holy Family Catholic Primary

Lennox Head Public School

Newrybar Public School

Southern Cross Public School

Teven Tintenbar Public School

Wardell Public School.

Ballina Fair's retail marketing manager, Joanna Wilkinson, said: "We are very excited to launch the Ballina Fair School Rewards program, giving shoppers the chance to reward their local school with every purchase.”

"This is a great opportunity for the community to support our local schools and to recognise how important our local schools are in our community.

"We encourage every shopper to register online and to make every shop count.”

Visit the website for more information or to check the leaderboard.