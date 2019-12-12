How you can watch the best meteor shower of the year

FIREWORKS: Paul Balfe captured this 88-image composite of the Geminid meteor shower above Brisbane last year. The same even is happening this weekend.

HOPING to catch a glimpse of the Christmas comet this weekend?

The Geminids shower or ‘Christmas Comet’ is considered one of the most remarkable and consistent meteor showers of the year.

It is named after the Gemini constellation as it is where the meteors appear to emerge.

The meteor shower happens annually every December, and the peak of the Geminids meteor shower will occur this weekend.

It occurs when Earth passes through a cloud of debris from a meteor named 3200 Phaethon.

As our planet passes through the dusty cloud caused by the meteor, small fragments burn up in our atmosphere and create bright streaks in the night sky.

According to Australian Geographic, the meteor shower will begin on Saturday, with the best viewing anytime after midnight and peak viewing around 5:40am (AEST) on Sunday, when more than 100 multi-coloured meteors will glide across the sky.

“There will be a full moon during the shower, but astrophysicists suspect, given the abundance and brightness of the meteors, people will still see an average 20–40 meteors an hour,” Australian Geographic said.

On a clear night you should be able to catch a glimpse of the spectacular event.

According to the Museum of Applied Arts and Science, the best time to see the event will be early in the morning of December 14th and 15th by looking towards the northeast.

If you go out to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower this weekend, try to find a dark area with a clear view of the whole night sky. According to Australian Geographic, you should also give your eyes 15-20 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

Tip for watching the Geminids meteor shower:

- Don’t stare at one point in the sky

- Let your eyes roam around the sky between the north-east and the north-west

- Allow at least five minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark

- Be patient.