How you can track when your bus is arriving in real time

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest has announced new real time tracking for Tweed Heads bus routes . Picture: Jerad Williams

Passengers using public transport in Tweed Heads will now have a better idea of when their bus is showing up and how many seats are left.

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said the technology was now on more than 60 buses in Tweed Heads as part of the second phase of the Transport Connected Bus Program which allows customers to track the location of a bus, its estimated arrival at a stop and how full the bus is.

“We’ve already rolled this technology out in five regional centres, and to expand that to Tweed Heads will allow even more customers to see exactly when their bus will be arriving,” Mr Toole said.

“For passengers, it means less time waiting at the stop and more time at your destination.”

He said the launch was a huge step forward for people travelling in regional areas.

“It shows our ongoing commitment to make public transport a first-choice option as we build a safer, stronger regional NSW,” Mr Toole said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said local Operator Surfside Buslines was now using the new technology across almost 100 services in the region, including 87 school routes.

“We’re excited to bring this technology on board popular Surfside bus routes, such as 600 and 601 because I know what a difference it will make to the everyday lives of locals, as well as tourists,” Mr Provest said.

“Customers can now plan their trip using the Trip Planner tool at transportnsw.info or other third-party public transport apps.

“This is just another way the NSW Government is strengthening our public transport offering right across the regions.”

To learn more, use the Transport for NSW Trip Planner tool at https://transportnsw.info/trip and other third-party public transport apps.

