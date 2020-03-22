Menu
Linny Taylor of Castaway Barber with long-time customer Arthur George. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Trend setting

How you can stay fly in isolation with mobile haircuts

Ashley Carter
22nd Mar 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM
A COOLUM Beach barber is making life a little easier for those stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic by offering mobile haircutting services.

Castaway Barbers will provide mobile haircuts to any seniors, pensioners or anyone with health conditions that require them to self isolate during the "crazy time".

"We're just trying to offer another service for everyone while this is going on so people can still look good," owner Linny Taylor said.

"Also we will be providing a gazebo set-up out the back of the shop in the car park for people who wish to stay out of the shops and in the fresh air."

Castaway Barbers in Coolum Beach are offering mobile services from Monday for elderly or vulnerable people who can’t leave their homes in the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured with Ms Taylor is shop manager/barber Dan Ray. Photo: Patrick Woods.
Ms Taylor said all staff had been trained with hygiene requirements and all tools and equipment would be cleaned with high-grade disinfectant after every client.

Prices will be kept the same but customers will not be charged a fee for mobile services.

Castaway Barbers is located on David Low Way at Coolum Beach.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

