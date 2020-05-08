Menu
(L-R) Business manager Linda Goodwin, Our Kids' Rebekka Battista, nursing administration manager Myra Drummond and Fresh Plus Cafe manager Kristy Olsen (practising social distancing) at Tweed Hospital in preparation for a fundraiser to shout all hospital essential workers with a coffee. Photo: Jessica Lamb
News

How you can shout Tweed’s hospital heroes a cuppa

Jessica Lamb
8th May 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:27 AM

YOUR loose change could shout our hospital heroes a well-deserved cuppa.

The call has gone out to join the charity Our Kids to shout a hot beverage for frontline workers at both The Tweed Hospital and Lismore Base Hospital.

Fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista said during this extraordinary time the hospitals' essential staff had been ever diligent to ensure the community was safe and well.

 

Our Kids' Rebekka Battista, nursing administration manager Myra Drummond, business manager Linda Goodwin and Fresh Plus Cafe manager Kristy Olsen (practising social distancing) at Tweed Hospital in preparation for a fundraiser to shout all hospital essential workers with a coffee. Photo: Jessica Lamb
"This campaign allows the community to join with us in a small way to say a huge thank you during these times," she said.

"Whether you give $4 to shout one hospital hero a cuppa, or $40 to shout 10 hospital heroes a cuppa … it all counts and is a way together we can say thank you."

Our Kids has arranged with WHSmith Fresh+, the cafe operators inside the hospitals, for everyone on shift on May 13 to receive a free hot beverage to say thank you.

To donate, head to https://give.everydayhero.com/au/thank-you-hospital-heroes.

For more information on how you can help, contact the Our Kids office on 0438 417 085.

