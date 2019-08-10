How you can score a $200 voucher at popular Lismore bookshop

LOVE YOUR BOOKSHOP: The Book Warehouse Lismore manager Sarah Ryan said there were a fantastic selection of books available from latest release to modern day classics and everything in-between.

LOVE YOUR BOOKSHOP: The Book Warehouse Lismore manager Sarah Ryan said there were a fantastic selection of books available from latest release to modern day classics and everything in-between. Marc Stapelberg

WHILE reading a digital book on a tablet is preferred by some, to others, nothing beats reading a classic paper back book.

If you are a lover of the traditional book, assemble because tomorrow Lismore's Book Warehouse is celebrating the joy of books and reading on Love Your Bookshop Day.

Book Warehouse stores in Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Grafton and Lismore will celebrate with activities in store and will be offering all book purchasers on the day entry into a raffle for a $200 book voucher.

Lismore manager, Sarah Ryan said supporting bookshops in this digital age was more important than ever.

"Books are very important, lots of people still love reading them, rather to reading them on a screen,” M Ryan said.

"Books cut down screen time, especially for kids, because a lot of parents don't want their kids on a screen all the time.

"People also love the aesthetics of books, the feel and the smell.”

Ms Ryan said the business was thriving and surviving at the same time.

Every town need a bookshop... we are the only big independent book store in Lismore left,” she said.

"Love your book shop day is the perfect day to show us some love, but beyond that, book stores need support from the communities they belong to.”

Ms Ryan revealed her favourite five books of all time.

Any book from the Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling

Tomorrow When the War Began by John Marsden

Harp in the South by Ruth Park

The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien

Circe By Madeline Miller.

The Book Warehouse Lismore director, Sarah Morrow, said Australian bookshops employed more than 10,000 booksellers and they continue to be a vibrant local industry.

"Contrary to some popular views, the Book Industry is still a growth industry with year on year growth, especially of children's books. All children love books,” she said.

An annual fixture on the booksellers calendar, Love Your Bookshop Day is an initiative of the Australian Booksellers Association (ABA) .

CEO of the ABA, Robbie Egan said bookshops occupied a unique space where art and business intersect.

"They are places where people gather not just to shop but to browse without a purchase in mind, and to engage with people in a space outside of work and home.”

The Book Warehouse stores also stock Mont Marte art supplies, educational resources, puzzles, gifts and stationery.