Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pet Adoption: Roger was adopted from Greyhound Adoption Program (GAP). An awesome dude who loves company but is ok without. Adopted December 2018, feels like he has always been with us!Always has the biggest smile
Pet Adoption: Roger was adopted from Greyhound Adoption Program (GAP). An awesome dude who loves company but is ok without. Adopted December 2018, feels like he has always been with us!Always has the biggest smile
News

How you can rehome an ex-racing greyhound

Rebecca Fist
16th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE and Casino greyhound trainers are taking advantage of a new adoption program for greyhounds used in racing.

Greyhounds As Pets helps to match former racing dogs with adoptive owners and foster carers.

The not-for-profit initiative co-ordinated by Greyhound Racing NSW was introduced to the Northern Rivers late last year.

Since its introduction, 15 local trainers have become involved in the program.

Four dogs have been formally adopted, four greyhounds are on trial for adoption and two greyhounds are in foster care.

Pet Adoption: Roger was adopted from Greyhound Adoption Program (GAP). An awesome dude who loves company but is ok without. Adopted December 2018, feels like he has always been with us! Always has the biggest smile
Pet Adoption: Roger was adopted from Greyhound Adoption Program (GAP). An awesome dude who loves company but is ok without. Adopted December 2018, feels like he has always been with us! Always has the biggest smile

With the regional GAP program, prospective new owners can lodge an online application, and are then matched with a greyhound to their specific needs from the greyhounds listed.

"A unique part of the program which is working extremely well, is that the adopters are able to directly communicate with the previous trainer or owner of the dog, to work out any likes, dislikes, or quirks about their new pet," GRNSW CEO Tony Mestrov said.

In NSW, 2085 greyhounds have been rehomed by the industry in the past seven months.

He said rehoming greyhounds, either post racing or otherwise, is critical to the industry and a major pillar of the GRNSW 2018-21 Strategic Plan.

animal welfare northern rivers animal rescue
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police attempt to rescue man who fell off a cliff

        premium_icon Police attempt to rescue man who fell off a cliff

        News A MAN has been left stuck on a cliff face after falling from Skennars Head this afternoon.

        Four men arrested after dangerous police pursuit

        premium_icon Four men arrested after dangerous police pursuit

        News POLICE will allege the car was stolen and spotted speeding at various locations.

        Paw-fect job for dog lovers who want to give back

        premium_icon Paw-fect job for dog lovers who want to give back

        News LISMORE Court is calling for volunteers to assist with the popular Canine Court...

        How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

        premium_icon How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

        News IT IS good news for Southern Cross University, Lismore, as just a few of their...