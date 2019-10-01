Menu
NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager, Jane Laverty said Small Business Month offers small business operators the chance to "come together, network, learn and share knowledge”. Marc Stapelberg
Business

How you can make the most of your small business

1st Oct 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
THIS month, the importance of small business in the community will be recognised.

October is Small Business Month across NSW and the Northern Rivers is gearing up to promote and celebrate the success of small business in the region.

The NSW Business Chamber has collated the Northern Rivers Small Business Month calendar with events being held from Tweed Heads to Grafton hosted by local councils and chambers of commerce, entrepreneur program facilitators, business advisors and partnering regional organisations.

NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager, Jane Laverty said: "We celebrate and champion small business all year round of course but having a month dedicated to shining a light on the hard work and resilience of our region's small businesses, their leaders and teams is an important initiative and one we would love to see the whole community get behind".

"Small businesses depend on the custom of their local community and in turn the community relies on local businesses to keep our regional economy humming and growing jobs. October is our chance to say thanks and acknowledge this important business and community relationship. It's also an opportunity for small business operators to come together, network, learn and share knowledge."

The month kicks off on Tuesday October 1 with three of the region's chambers of commerce hosting breakfast and evening events; Alstonville Wollongbar Chamber, Maclean Chamber and newly formed Tweed Coast Beaches.

The full calendar can be viewed online at www.smallbusinessmonthnorthernrivers.com.au with more detailed information and direct links for registration.

"Many of the events are free and low cost. There is something for everyone with topics including social media, marketing and finance and business acceleration. There are also women in business sessions, a behaviour economics workshop and the signature event on Friday October 25 with a luncheon and speaker panel on the future of technology and innovation in the region hosted at Elements of Byron.

"Amongst this jam packed calendar, we are also hosting the Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards on Saturday October 19 with a record number of finalists which is a very appropriate for small business month and helps us to further celebrate some of our local business heroes."

The NSW Business Chamber is happy to add additional small business events to the online calendar, with an email to samantha.mearns@nswbc.com.au in the first instance.

chambers of commerce northern rivers business northern rivers councils small business month
Lismore Northern Star

