How you can make a difference on World Environment Day

IT'S World Environment Day, so it's time to reduce air pollution and start saving water.

With the theme this year focused on air pollution, Rous County Council's water sustainability officer, Kylie Bott, highlights the fact that using less water reduces carbon emissions, generating a cleaner environment.

"Reducing personal water use to less than 160 litres a day reduces the amount of energy needed to pipe water to and from households and businesses," she said.

"This means less air pollution for the Northern Rivers.

"It's a tangible outcome for everyone to consider for this year's World Environment Day."

There is also a chance to win prizes in the 160 Litre Challenge, a water-saving competition initiated by Rous County Council.

Registered with the United Nations, the challenge is for Northern Rivers residents to reduce their water usage by at least 40 litres a day.

"The 160 Litre Challenge is the perfect opportunity to take action locally against a global issue such as climate change," Ms Bott said.

"It's also a great day to sign up and get involved with people who are taking positive action rather than talking or reading about it."

The amount of wastewater treated at the sewage treatment plant and returned to creeks and rivers is also reduced when people use less water.

This decreases maintenance and treatment costs at the plant and produces fewer carbon emissions.

Planting drought resistant native trees that require less water is one idea.

Taking shorter showers less than four minutes long cuts down on water and energy needed for heating is another.

Schools and community groups can also get involved by showcasing how they save water.

The most innovative ideas will win a local school and community group a 5,000-litre rainwater tank.

Get active on World Environment Day. Reduce, reuse, and recycle. One photo of how you reduce water use could win you prizes in the 160 Litre Challenge competition. Email savewater@rous.nsw.gov.au or follow and tag @160litrechallenge #160litrechallenge #worldenvironmentday #beatairpollution (public Insta accounts only).