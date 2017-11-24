How you can help Scotty after Lismore gas explosion

A fundraising page has been set up for Lismore Turf Club secretary manager Scott Jones and his family.

A FUNDRAISER has been set up for Lismore man Scott Jones, who is now in surgery after he was severely hurt in yesterday's horrific gas explosion at the Lismore racetrack.

One of his best mates, Matt Anderson, said the GoFundMe page had been set up to help Mr Jones' young family.

"We just want to do what we can," he said.

"Scott's gone into surgery this morning for his arms and legs.

"His wife saw him last night - they (the doctors) lowered his medication so he could open his eyes and see her.

"He was stable overnight.

"But now he will stay in a coma for at least a week.

"I've spoken to Liz just 10 minutes ago and she said she was so thankful for everyone's support. It's really appreciated."

The kiosk at the Lismore Turf Club where an explosion occured this morning, badly injuring a man. Cathy Adams

The GoFundMe page only went live two hours ago, with a $5000 goal, but it already reached $3900 just before 11am, with 46 people contributing.

The campaign has been shared more than 140 times on Facebook.

It explains: "Thursday morning the 23rd of November, Scott was involved in an accident which resulted in burns to over 45% of his body.

"He has been placed in an induced coma in Royal Brisbane Hospital with a long road ahead of him.

"Scott is an amazing family man, husband to Elizabeth Jones and father of three young children.

"This is a family that needs our love but mostly our support.

"We ask if you could please help out with a donation to this beautiful family to make being by Scott's side a little easier.

"Scott is strong willed and will fight every step of the way but some financial support will help ease some of the worries of this family as they go through this difficult time.

"We thank you kindly in advance and send our love and best wishes to the entire Jones/Combe and extended family."

To donate, go to the Jones Family Support GoFundMe page.