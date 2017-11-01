How you can help protect our nesting sea turtles

AUSTRALIAN Seabird Rescue is calling on all beach lovers to keep a watchful eye as sea turtle nesting season approaches.

General manager Kathrina Southwell said the public should keep an eye out for turtle tracks on the beach at sunrise and sunset.

"We find the most of the tracks on the beach will be found in the morning around sunrise, because the turtles tend to come up and lay their eggs just before sunrise or just after dark,” she said.

"Sea turtle tracks look a bit like someone has got a tractor tire and rolled them up the beach and then back down again.

"If anyone sees anything that looks a bit like a tractor tire mark, we are just asking them to give use a call or send us some photos and then we can go assess the situation.”

Seabird Rescue in Ballina will host a free training session on Saturday November 18, at 9am, to show volunteers how to identify a track and local threats to nesting sea turtles.

"It will start at Australian Seabird Rescue where we will run through some of the data that we are hoping people will be able to help us collect,” Ms Southwell said.

"Then we will probably head down to a local beach, somewhere like Angels Beach where we know the turtles do nest and we will do a bit more training on site.”

Ms Southwell said she hopes to get a lot of people involved.

"We don't have any funding to run this project but we figure that people in this area are so passionate about sea turtles and are always willing to learn and that we can run this project on a zero budget by just getting people out there and report the nests to us,” she said.

Australian Seabird Rescue also reminds beach goers who come across turtles washed up on the sand to not put them back into the water but rather call them as soon as possible.

To sign up to the project, send an email to admin@seabirdrescue.org or call 6686 2852 between 9am and midday on weekdays.