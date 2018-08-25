Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
Letters to the Editor

How you can help native animals in the drought

12th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST sending out a plea for all residents in our towns and semi-rural areas to put a bucket of water out for the native animals.

Place a few bricks around the bucket to steady it against falling and even the smaller creatures such as bandicoots and echidnas will be able to climb up and get a drink, pop a stick in and the birds will also be able to drink and bathe safely.

drought

All the dams are drying out, the creeks also, I see animals clearly looking dazed and very thin, they are being struck by cars in alarming numbers; I feel this is a result of their searching for water and food in unfamiliar areas.

Let's help out our native animals in this terrible drought.

BRONWYN WATERMAN, Crows Nest

Related Items

drought affected farmers queensland drought appeal
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Festering' issue of Lismore Lake Pool: Council's new plan

    premium_icon 'Festering' issue of Lismore Lake Pool: Council's new plan

    Council News "It's time for councillors to take control... it's time we did something and give it a six-month deadline”.

    • 12th Sep 2018 6:30 AM
    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    premium_icon Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Environment As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    300 fires in two months, now brace for fire season

    premium_icon 300 fires in two months, now brace for fire season

    Environment Southern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook 2018 released

    How to buy part of this company for just $100

    premium_icon How to buy part of this company for just $100

    Business Get involved in expansion of innovative Northern Rivers business

    Local Partners