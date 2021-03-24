How you can help flooded NSW communities

As the state battles one of the worst floods seen in a century, there are many ways Australians can help affected communities before the emergency is over.

GOODS, GROCERIES AND TOILETRIES DONATION

The NSW Government is urging people not to donate unwanted goods to communities affected by the floods.

Instead, Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott says they've partnered with GIVIT to manage donated funds and all other offers of items and services during the floods.

"When we witness devastation, it is human nature to do anything we can to help. One of the key things we ask is that people don't take unrequested items into storm and flood-impacted areas," he said.

"We need to ensure local charities and recovery organisations aren't inundated with donations they don't need," Mr Elliott said.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons is urging people to only donate via official donation channels.

"Our partnership with national non-for-profit GIVIT, allows councils, outreach teams, local charities and community groups to tell us exactly what's needed," he said.

"Then, we work to meet these needs through an online warehouse, or by purchasing requested items locally using donated funds.

"We acknowledge that people want to help, however dropping off physical goods puts a strain on communities and charities, trying to sort through the goods."

To donate visit 'Severe Storms and Flooding' Appeal, visit GIVIT.org.au/severe-storms-and-flooding. Items range from grocery vouchers to toiletries.

The government does not want unwanted goods donated to flooded areas. Picture: Nathan Edwards

HELP FOR FARMERS

NSW Farmers are calling on donations as producers battle torrential rain and floodwater.

Farmers in the mid-north coast region battled torrents of rain and floodwater over the weekend with more expected.

There was also a significant loss of cattle, sheep, oysters and crops.

NSW Farmers' CEO Pete Arkle said the extent of the damage caused will not be known for some time.

"We have launched our flood appeal through our natural disaster fund," he said.

"The Fund provides financial assistance, goods or services, to primary producers adversely affected by flooding to ensure that they can continue to operate their farms while they are dealing with or recovering from the Natural Disaster."

Mid north coast locals delivering emergency supplies to isolated farmers. Picture: Nathan Edwards

FOOD DONATION

Volunteers at Guru Nanak Free Kitchenette in Sydney have set up a donation for flood affected families around the Hawkesbury and Warragamba Dam region across.

The charity will be cooking around the clock for affected residents.

You can donate here

The Guru Nanak kitchen in Turramurra provided meals to hungry firefighters during the recent bushfires and will be doing the same for flood victims.

SANDBAGS ASSISTANCE

Members of the Rapid Relief Team, the troupe are all volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, have set up camp at McQuade Park, Windsor, filling sandbags and cooking sausage sandwiches for the flood affected.

Between Windsor and Jamieson Park, Penrith, members filled and supplied more than 7900 sandbags yesterday, after setting up in support of the SES.

Locals are encouraged to drop in if they need sandbags to protect your residence.

Sandbags at the ready in the Riverview shopping centre in Windsor. Picture: John Grainger

RED CROSS DISASTER FUND

The Australian charity isn't providing financial support for people affected by floods, adding that given it's a fast-moving situation they have yet to know what the overall impact of this emergency will be.

"At the moment our priority is supporting our staff and volunteers on the ground, including fatigue management, in order for them to continue providing comfort and psychological first aid to those affected," a spokesman said.

"Our emergency services work around Australia is supported by donations to our Disaster Response and Recovery Fund.

"We'll continue to assess the situation and people's needs in the coming hours and days. Unfortunately, we're still in the early days of this emergency."

GOVERNMENT FLOOD FINANCIAL SUPPORT

People affected by NSW floods can claim $1000 per adult and $400 per child from the NSW government.

Who can apply?

Currently, the following Local Government Areas are eligible: Armidale, Bellingen, Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Campbelltown, Canterbury Bankstown, Central Coast, Cessnock, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Cumberland, Dungog Shire, Fairfield, Hawkesbury, The Hills, Hornsby, Inner West, Kempsey, Ku-ring-gai, Lake Macquarie, Liverpool, Maitland, Mid-Coast, Nambucca, Newcastle, Northern Beaches, Parramatta, Penrith, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Port Stephens, Sutherland, Tenterfield, Wollondilly.

How much can I get?

For those affected, $1000 per adult, $400 for each child younger than 16. If you're part of a couple, you can both claim this payment. But you and your partner will need to make separate claims.

Who can get it?

There are of course a variety of conditions. Among them, you must have been adversely affected by the floods or suffered significant damage to your home.

How do I claim?

You need to call 180 22 66. More information can be found on the Services Australia government website

BLOOD DONATION

With so many affected by flooding in New South Wales, The Red Cross needs is calling for blood donations supplies don't drop to critical levels.

Taree is closed but Port Macquarie is open, as are other normal donation sites across the state.

GoFundMe

Over the past 48 hours, almost a quarter of a million dollars has been raised on GoFundMe to support the Mid North Coast floods recovery efforts.

Over 75 fundraisers have been launched by, and in support of families, businesses and communities severely impacted.

GoFundMe has launched an East Coast Floods Hub which will be regularly updated with fundraisers verified by Trust and Safety specialists.

Originally published as How you can help flooded NSW communities