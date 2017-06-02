How you can help end HIV transmission by 2020

A billboard at palmview is part of a campaign to eradicate HIV by 2020. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

THIS week is HIV Testing Week, and the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSW LHD) is encouraging everyone to get to a clinic or see their GP to get tested.

With approximately 10% of people with HIV in NSW unaware they have the virus, NSW Health is working tirelessly to inform people in order to dissolve this statistic and manage transmission of the disease.

Manager of North Coast HIV and Related Programs (HARP), Jenny Heslop said with the latest technology, testing is now easier and faster than ever before.

"During HIV Testing Week, we are encouraging people to help end HIV transmission by 2020 by getting tested,” Ms Heslop said.

"With almost 10,000 people in NSW living with HIV infection, HIV testing is vital because HIV is often transmitted by people who don't know they have the virus.”

"We need people in groups at risk of HIV to test regularly so they can receive early treatment and prevent transmission of HIV to others.”

82% of new HIV infections reported in 2016 were in gay and homosexually-active men, with heterosexual people accounting for 15%.

One third of people newly diagnosed with HIV were diagnosed with signs of late infection, which could have been avoided with earlier testing.

Ms Heslop said heterosexual people who may be in an 'at risk' group should also be tested.

"Anyone who has had unprotected sex should also be tested,” Ms Heslop said.

"All pregnant women should be tested irrespective of risk, as treatment during pregnancy is very effective in preventing infection from mother to child.”

People can request HIV testing at their GP or health service.

There are also specialised sexual health clinics located in Lismore, Tweed Heads, Byron and Grafton.