IN TOWN: Demographer Bernard Salt will speak at next week's Future Northern Rivers event at Southern Cross University in Lismore.
News

How you can hear Bernard Salt's vision for our region

David Kirkpatrick
by
6th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

FUTURE Northern Rivers has become the hottest ticket in town.

The big event - a 160-seat lunch to hear from the demographer's demographer Bernard Salt about the future of the Northern Rivers at Southern Cross University on June 11- sold out yesterday.

The NSW Business Chamber's regional manager, Jane Laverty, will be the MC of the lunch at the SCU's Enterprise Lab and it will also include prominent industry leaders such as Lismore City Council's general manager Shelley Oldham, co-owner of Brookfarm Pamela Brook, SCU's Ben Roche and student Max den Exter.

Bernard Salt will be crunching the numbers and painting his 'outrageous' vision for the future of the Northern Rivers.

While 160 lucky people will get to see Mr Salt in person and take part in the panel discussion, online subscribers of The Northern Star will be able to live stream the event from our website www.northernstar.com.au

If you are not currently a digital subscriber there's plenty of time to sign up and some great deals on offer including a set of Jabra headphones.

Newspaper readers have also been enjoying our daily double page spreads on the Future Northern Rivers series. Today's instalments can be found on pages 6-7.

And if you want us to ask Mr Salt a question send it to news@northernstar.com.au

bernard salt futurenorthernrivers livestream northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

