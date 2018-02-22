How you can get your greenslip refund

Many drivers will receive refunds on their green slips in the coming months.

Many drivers will receive refunds on their green slips in the coming months.

MORE than 24,000 people across the North Coast will be among the first individual policy holders to access their CTP Green Slip refunds this week.

Last year the NSW Government overhauled the old CTP Green Slip Scheme to create a more affordable, lower cost scheme. In addition to lower premiums in 2018, the government is providing partial refunds to vehicle owners who paid too much in 2017.

Minister for Finance, Services and Property Victor Dominello said that as a result of the reforms, more than $600,000 will be returned to drivers across the North Coast.

"An important part of the CTP reforms is to provide refunds to eligible NSW motorists. The average refund for motorists in this area will be $24 with a maximum of up to $190," Mr Dominello said.

Customers eligible can claim their refund by creating a MyServiceNSW Account.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said: "The new CTP scheme is delivering significant savings for motorists. The average Green Slip price this year across the local area will be $359 down from $471 last year."

"This is double good news for local drivers, who will receive both a saving on their Green Slip and a refund."

To register for your Green Slip refund visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/greensliprefund or for further information on the new scheme visit www.sira.nsw.gov.au.