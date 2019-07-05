How you can get tickets to Falls Fest first

FUN:l Punters at Falls Festival in Byron Bay celebrate Toto playing some of their favourite tunes on the third and final day of the 2018/19 festival.

FUN:l Punters at Falls Festival in Byron Bay celebrate Toto playing some of their favourite tunes on the third and final day of the 2018/19 festival. Marc Stapelberg

FALLS Festival dates have been announced and early birds can get their tickets as early as next week.

The festival will return to Byron Bay, Lorne, Marion Bay and Fremantle for another fun-filled New Year's stretch in 2019 / 2020.

After begging their bosses for time off after Christmas (if you haven't already), music fans will have the chance to lock in their plans nice and early: Falls has rolled out a special offer, allowing exclusive access to an early bird mates-rates presale.

The pre-sale also gives people a chance to win one of 10 VIP double passes to the show of their choice, just by registering.

Early bird tickets for Falls 2019/20 will go on sale 9am Wednesday, July 10.

Please note that Visa Checkout is the only payment method available for Falls Festival Early Bird Presale.

Falls Festival Byron Bay will be held at North Byron Parklands from December 31, 2019, to January 2, 2020.