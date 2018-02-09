How you can get cheaper power bills

An energy expo will help you find ways to control your energy consumption.

INCREASING energy prices and a concern for people struggling to pay their bills are the reasons behind a free energy expo to be held later this month.

Enova Community Energy is hosting the free energy expo to be held at the Lismore City Hall on Thursday February 22, at 5.30 - 7 pm.

Sandi Middleton, the manager of Enova's not-for-profit arm, Enova Community said the event was being held to share information with the community.

"At Enova, we want to empower people to be able to take control of their energy consumption,” she said.

"We are very worried by stories of people are living in energy poverty - going without basic necessities in order to be able to pay their energy bills, and we know that we can make a difference, once people understand exactly what they are being charged for and find out ways to save.”

The company will share energy saving tips and information about renewable energy.

At the event, you can get a free energy consultation - take along your latest electricity bill to learn how to save.

There will be a mini solar and battery expo, an update on Enova's Solar Garden - a solar project for renters, and a mini electric vehicle display.

Local solar and battery experts will be on hand to talk to people about solar options for both home and business.

"There are some simple things you can do to save energy and money and, because we want to create an energy-aware community, Enova Community Energy is now hosting this free event to share information,” Ms Middleton said.

"At this event we will talk about the many ways to save energy and money. We want people to walk away from the evening with advice and information that is easy to apply at home or in the workplace, and which will deliver savings to their energy bill and make a difference to the way they power their lives.”

Attendees do not have to be an Enova customer, and is also open to businesses.