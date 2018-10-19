How you can get a new solar system FREE

THE NSW Government has announced $15 million in clean energy funding for a new solar program aimed at saving low-income households hundreds of dollars each year on their power bills.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Planning and Environment, Dr Liz Develin said up to 3400 households are expected to take part in the voluntary program which will see homes receive 2.5 kilowatt solar power systems if they forgo their Low Income Household Rebate.

The trial scheme will be rolled out in five selected State regions that will maximise the benefit of solar for local households. The regions are: North Coast, Sydney - South, Central Coast, Illawarra - Shoalhaven and South Coast.

"The bill savings from the rooftop solar trial are expected to be close to double the value of existing rebate savings with an average bill reduction of $600 per household per year. This means that households who choose to participate in the program could be around $300 better off each year," Dr Develin said.

"The program is entirely voluntary and eligible recipients will be able to reap the benefits of the program by transferring off the rebate program in return for a rooftop solar system.

"We know energy bills are placing pressure on low-income consumers, so we must ensure that we are doing everything we can to offer support for struggling households."

The latest round of clean energy funding has now seen a direct injection of over $170 million into providing energy bill relief for households and businesses, including in regional NSW.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith welcomed the initiative.

"The NSW government is funding a solar program to help low-income households get a solar power system which will bring down their electricity bills long term and help the environment through clean energy generation," Ms Smith said.

"Households that are concerned about the environment and about sky high electricity prices want to get solar power in order to bring their bills down and moderate their reliance on fossil fuels, but the up-front investment in a solar power system can make it difficult."

"The NSW government has finally realised that solar power is key to providing energy bill relief for households and businesses in regional NSW," Ms Smith said.