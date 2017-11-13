Menu
How you can follow same sex marriage survey results live

The marriage debate is about nothing more or less than whether fellow human beings can be allowed equality, says Bill Hoffman.
The marriage debate is about nothing more or less than whether fellow human beings can be allowed equality, says Bill Hoffman. JOEL CARRETT

AFTER months of drawn out debate, the nation will soon hear the result of the marriage equality postal vote on Wednesday.

Australian Statistician, David W Kalisch, will release the results of the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey at a media conference at 10am on November 15.

We will be publishing an up-to-the-minute report on the results on our website, including detailed results and a quality report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

To support the community, the Northern Rivers LGBTIQ Alliance will hold an event from 11am - 2pm at the Quad outside the new Lismore Regional Gallery.

The group said in a statement: "We feel that it is important to offer our community the support that will be needed at this historical moment, and hopefully the opportunity to celebrate as well”.

Jenny Dowell and Asren Pugh will speak at the event, and there will be performances by Paige Phoenix and Dee Chenille.

At midday there will be a drone photo shoot of a human-made love heart to record the moment in history.

Food will be provided by the Gallery cafe as well as Haps Health Bar.

