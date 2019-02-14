How you can earn $400 for a day's work

Menu
ECQ officials opening a ballot box.
ECQ officials opening a ballot box. Andrew Backhouse
Aisling Brennan
13th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
THE NSW Electoral Commission is urgently seeking people to work as election officials at the NSW State election.

The role of election official on March 23 will be required to keep accurate records, ensure electors are correctly marked off the authorised roll and issued with the appropriate ballot papers and help sort and count ballot papers and decommission the voting centre at the end of the day.

The full day's work will earn you $400 for your time and effort.

NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt encouraged people to take up the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

"Successful applicants will be provided with all necessary training," he said.

"We don't require people to have any prior experience of working at an election but they must be enrolled to vote."

Election officials start at 7.15am and work until the ballot paper count is completed that evening.

To register your interest go to elections.nsw.gov.au

northern rivers politics nsw election 2019 nsw election commission
Lismore Northern Star

