How you can dob in a dealer

A Dob in a Dealer campaign event will be held at Lismore Transit Centre. Contributed

AS PART of the war on drugs, Crime Stoppers is launching a Dob in a Dealer campaign.

The campaign will be launched next week at the Lismore Transit Centre and will be held in 14 locations across NSW.

Crime Stoppers is calling on residents in Lismore and surrounding areas to join them in the fight against illicit drugs to help keep their local community safe.

The new "Dob in a Dealer” (DIAD) campaign by Crime Stoppers and NSW Police Force is aimed at stopping Australia's supply of illicit drugs including methylamphetamine (ice), cocaine, MDMA, heroin and cannabis.

Crime Stoppers is inviting members of the community to join them at the launch and enjoy in the free coffee and snacks from the Crime Stoppers Mobile Barista van.

The community can attend to find out how they can assist in making their community a safer place to live.

The launch takes place at the transit centre in Molesworth Street Lismore at 10.30am next Friday.

Crime Stoppers NSW Director and CEO, Peter Price AM, said illicit drugs are costing millions of dollars and more tragically, human lives.

Crime Stoppers encourages members of the public to attend.

"We all want the same thing for ourselves and our families and that is to feel safe in our own home and our community”, said Mr Price.