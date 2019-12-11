How you can deliver Christmas joy to families in need

Family Support Network Inc general manager Brad Bower said support for the Adopt the Family campaign by local business had been fantastic.

Family Support Network Inc general manager Brad Bower said support for the Adopt the Family campaign by local business had been fantastic.

FOR most people, Christmas is a time of joy, gifts and connecting with family but for many local disadvantaged families, the festive season can be a difficult time.

But generous businesses and organisations of the region have again banded together to brighten some local lives by supporting The Northern Star’s Adopt-A -Family for Christmas Appeal.

This year, Family Network Services will help to bring extra hope and joy to a total of 18 adopted families, including 38 local children, 11 mums and nine dads.

General manager Brad Bower said it was the fourth year FNS has been involved in the important community appeal.

“It feels great to give back,” Mr Bower said.

The Adopt-A-Family for Christmas Appeal has been going for more than 25 years and organisations still have time to get behind the appeal.

Organiser Helen Thompson said there was still many families yet to be adopted.

“Out of 228 families and individuals, only 112 have been adopted,” Ms Thompson said.

“Technically the appeal finishes today, but some of the charities involved were so desperate for donations, they’ll accept hampers, gifts up until next week.”

Helping is easy, simply source gifts, hampers or food to donate to a family in need listed here: https://www.northernstar.com.au/adoptafamily2019/

Call the welfare agency or charity on the number listed and make a difference to a local family this Christmas.

“In the face of fundraising fatigue, we are urging the public to rally together during this last week of the appeal and dig a little deeper,” Ms Thompson said.

“Readers just need to get in touch with the charities directly.”