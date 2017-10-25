How you can celebrate Lismore's new art gallery

LISMORE has waited a long time for a new gallery, and to celebrate, they have a weekend jam-packed full of activities planned to celebrate the official opening.

As well as the official opening of the Lismore Art Gallery at 5.30pm there are many other endeavours to please the artistic soul.

Saturday October 28:

3:30 - 5:30 PM: Art Keepers (100 Wonderplace).

Unsung Heroes of Still Life: Still life installation and drawing activities.

An art activation with The Artkeepers (Special Art Agents Mona and Lisa), along with artist Rene Bolten, working to secure the return of our much loved tour guide Peggy Popart and works that have gone missing with her. Please bring an object from your life to add to our still life installation. Accompanied by local band, Mirth.

Location: Lismore Quadrangle

5:30 - 6:30PM: Official opening speeches and smoking ceremony of new gallery

To be officially launched by Page MP Kevin Hogan, Lismore MP Thomas George MP, Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, and Edmund Capon AM OBE, Trustee, Margaret Olley Arts Trust.

Smoking Ceremony by Gilbert Laurie.

Location: Lismore Quadrangle

6:30 - 7:15PM: Tralala Blip

The Gallery has a long relationship with this local electronic band of mixed abilities, first having them perform in 2011. Since then they have toured the world and become local legends.

Location: Lismore Quadrangle

7:30 - 7:45PM: Romaine Moreton and Lou Bennett

A staggering new theatre work drawing together poetry, moving image and an original score performed by Romaine and Lou - inspired by the Nina Simone composition, Four Women. A political, courageous and resonant work providing an indigenous perspective on the treatment of Aboriginal women.

Dr Romaine Moreton and Dr Lou Bennett have powerful minds and voices. Moreton, Goenpul Yugerra Bundjalung Bidjara is an internationally recognised writer of poetry, prose and film. Bennett, Yorta Yorta Dja Dja Wurrung is a former member of the internationally acclaimed trio Tiddas and was one of the co-founders of the Black Arm Band.

Location: Lismore Regional Gallery (Event Space)

Eating and drinking

From 4pm the Gallery Café, Slate, will be providing a range of outdoor eating options in The Quad including wraps, pulled pork on Turkish, nachos, kebabs and Byron Bay pies.

Plenty of vegetarian options available.

The café will remain open all day for their usual fare, including hot drinks and cake - in case you need a wake up.

At the conclusion of the official speeches at about 6:30pm, the Friends of the Gallery will have two bars operating in The Quadrangle.

SUNDAY 29 OCTOBER

Geoff Hannah of Lismore and the Hannah Cabinet. The cabinet is the culmination of six years work . Photo Jacklyn Wagner / Northern Star Jacklyn Wagner

10:30AM and 11:30AM: The Hannah Cabinet - Geoff Hannah talk

Geoffrey Hannah is a Lismore legend and one of the leading fine furniture craftsmen in Australia. Geoff will be showing audiences his most famous work, a masterpiece that contains 34 fine timbers and veneers, 17 types of stone, 4 types of shell, and 23CT gold leaf, 18 doors and 140 draws. The cabinet is designed so you can open out each of the successive layers to discover cabinets within the cabinet and draws within draws.

Location: Lismore Regional Gallery (Vicki Fayle Gallery)

1.00 - 1:20PM: Performance and Conversation by the artist Wart

An ad-libbed performance by Sydney based artist, Wart.

Wart speaks about art, family ties and her coming to terms with living and making art since being diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. A heart-wrenchingly pure account of the power and fragility of life.

Wart's arresting psychological portraits form part of the exhibition Four Women (I do belong) Double.

Location: Lismore Regional Gallery (Margaret Olley Gallery)

1:20 - 1:45PM: Curators floor talk with Djon Mundine

Following on from Wart's performance Djon Mundine OAM speaks about curatorial themes behind his exhibition, Four Women (I do belong) Double.

Djon is a foremost figure in the Australian art world and an activist, writer, critic, and commentator. He is a Bundjalung man and a distinguished pioneer Indigenous curator.

Location: Lismore Regional Gallery (Margaret Olley Gallery).