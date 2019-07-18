How you can access funds to restore your heritage home

HISTORICAL: The newly-created Tenterfield Heritage Places Fund aims to encourage as much positive work on heritage items in the area as possible, such as this fully-restored home.

A LOCAL Heritage Places Fund has been established by Tenterfield Shire Council with matching funds from the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage.

The aim of the fund is to encourage as much positive work on heritage items in the area as possible.

The fund will enable applicants to undertake sympathetic repairs to their properties which are consistent with generally accepted heritage principles.

This includes repairs or maintenance such as repainting properties in their original colours, using recycled or traditional materials where possible and undertaking research on the history of a property before undertaking repairs are key ideas which are encouraged by the program.

The local heritage fund will fund projects:

for conservation and maintenance works.

to meet Building Code Australia upgrades, such as fire proofing, services, and access for ongoing and new uses.

for heritage items and items in conservation areas in the Tenterfield Local Environmental Plan 2013.

Tenterfield Shire Council is calling for applications for funding, with submissions closing on August 9, 2019.

Application forms and heritage fund guidelines can be obtained on the Tenterfield Shire Council website or by visiting council's Rouse Street offices.

For further information, contact Tenterfield Shire Council's planning and development services manager Tamai Davidson on 6736 6002.