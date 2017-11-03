How you can access free dental service

Coraki Campbell HealthOne welcomes patient, David Rawson, on the first day of Oral Health Services at the facility.

PATIENTS in Coraki will now be able to access oral health treatments locally, with the commencement of oral health services at the Coraki Campbell HealthOne on October 30.

Coraki Campbell HealthOne will initially provide a combined adult and child service two days a week.

Patients wishing to access oral health services at Coraki and other sites throughout the Northern NSW Local Health District should call 1300 651 625 for triage and assessment. Patients are then prioritised for clinic appointments according to treatment needs, symptoms, associated risk factors and other indicators.

A full range of treatments, including dental examination, general dental treatment including preventive treatments, and emergency relief of pain are available through the service.

Adults aged 18 years or older who have a Medicare card, live in the area and have a valid Australian Government Concession Card - such as health care card, pensioner concession card or commonwealth Senior Health Card are eligible for free dental care through Northern NSW Local Health District Oral Health Services, including at Coraki-Campbell HealthOne.

Through the Child Oral Health Service, children aged 0-18 years who hold a Medicare card are also eligible for free routine dental care.

The Child Dental Benefits Schedule (CDBS) commenced on January 1, 2014, which provides up to $1000 in benefits over 2 years to eligible children for basic dental services. These services can be accessed in a public or private setting.

The $4 Million HealthOne facility currently provides the following services:

 Physiotherapy for children and adults

 Speech Pathology for children

 Counselling for children and their families

 Occupational Therapy for children and adults

 Community Nursing

 Child and Family Health Nursing

 Women's Health Clinics

 Immunisation Clinics

 Community Paediatric Clinics

 Dietetic and Nutrition services

 Podiatry Clinics

 Drug and Alcohol Services

 Oral Health Services

More information about Northern NSW Local Health District Oral Health Services can be found at http://nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/about/oral-health-services/