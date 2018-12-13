Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAR TREATMENT: Betty Petrie recently travelled to the Gold Coast to become an extra in a film called The End .
STAR TREATMENT: Betty Petrie recently travelled to the Gold Coast to become an extra in a film called The End . Sean Fox
Offbeat

How would you feel if you became a film extra?

Sean Fox
by
13th Dec 2018 1:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BETTY Petrie had her first taste of star treatment recently when she travelled to the Gold Coast to become a film extra.

It all began when she saw a television news story which had Agency 888 asking for extras.

Upon seeing the story, Ms Petrie's reaction was: "I'll put in for this just for fun".

After being interviewed, the Yeppoon woman made her way to the Gold Coast where she appeared in the comedy film The End.

She signed the necessary forms and joined up with fellow extras around her age group.

"It's quite a change in my life, a little bit of a change in direction and meeting new people," she said.

Ms Petrie was instructed to be on the film set by about 8am to 8.30pm before meals appeared out of the blue.

Wardrobe and make-up soon followed.

All it took was just four hours and the experience was over, but it will be a day she will never forget.

And it was just what she needed.

The Yeppoon woman moved to the region about a year ago after she had been living in Toowoomba.

Ms Petrie said she had found the Central Queensland region to be more laid back.

"Toowoomba has become a very big hub and a very busy place," she said.

Her other hobbies include walking along the beach, dancing and playing tennis.

film gold coast tmbcommunity tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Victims of 'horrendous abuse' to launch new legal battle

    premium_icon Victims of 'horrendous abuse' to launch new legal battle

    Crime A FRESH legal battle is looming over abuse claims at the North Coast Children's Home, with a law firm calling for witnesses to contact their office.

    Religious retreat advertised despite promise

    premium_icon Religious retreat advertised despite promise

    Council News Landowners told council they wouldn't hold any more events

    Man 'invited police to fight him', court hears

    premium_icon Man 'invited police to fight him', court hears

    Crime The 26-year-old, who will fight the charges, remains in custody

    Ballina man back in jail over fatal assault

    premium_icon Ballina man back in jail over fatal assault

    Crime Victim died in hospital after a fight outside a Casino pub

    Local Partners