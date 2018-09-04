How works will proceed on lake foreshore revamp

Rally on today to save the eastern foreshore road at Lake Ainsworth.

Rally on today to save the eastern foreshore road at Lake Ainsworth. Samantha Poate

RESIDENTS won't lose access to the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth until next year.

Councillors voted 6-4 to close the eastern road and proceed with proposed works at an extraordinary meeting on Saturday.

Ballina Shire Council's group manager of civil services John Truman said works would begin on the southern side of the lake next month.

"We've got some pre-construction documentation to prepare now that we've got the approval,” Mr Truman said.

"We'll start stage one, at this stage, on October 15.”

The first stage will consist of works in the southern road area.

"At this stage our expectation is that we'll seal Camp Drewe Rd ... between the start of that project and Christmas,” Mr Truman said.

He said the third stage, involving the closure of the eastern road and parkland works on the eastern side of the lake was slated to begin in early February.

The fourth and final stage includes construction of a new roundabouts.

According to the council's report, Option Two - which councillors have adopted - would cost $337,000 less and take nine weeks less than the alternative.

"The option provides the preferred safety and traffic control systems,” the report said.

"Importantly, this option allows for the provision of new formalised car parking in the southern area prior to the closure of the eastern area, and allows traffic to use the new road unencumbered when it is time to close the eastern area.”

Mr Truman said the works were "fully funded” and with a planning application in place, the project was effectively full steam ahead.

He said people would still be able to access the eastern road during the first stages of the foreshore works.

"The reason we're doing it that way is so that the formalised parking and the new parking that'll be available in the southern area will the be available before the eastern road is closed,” Mr Truman said.