Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

How woman allegedly stole from her boss for more than a year

Hamish Broome
by
26th Aug 2018 11:37 AM

A TWEED Shire woman allegedly stole from her boss for more than a year by creating fake invoices and paying the money into her personal account.

Police arrested the 46-year-old Dulguigan resident on Thursday and charged her with one count of stealing property as a clerk/servant greater than $15,000.

The woman was employed as a store manager at a rural goods store in South Murwillumbah.

Police will allege that over a period of 18 months, she made 43 separate transactions totalling more than $24,000.

The alleged theft was discovered after suspicious activity sparked an extensive audit.

The woman was granted conditional bail and will face Tweed Heads Local Court on September 10.

dulguigan northern rivers crime steal property as a clerk/servant tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    What was Peter Dutton doing on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon What was Peter Dutton doing on the Northern Rivers?

    News THE former cop turned politician was mobbed for selfies in a bizarre situation on the Northern Rivers last night, in light of last's weeks shocking events.

    • 26th Aug 2018 10:36 AM
    Rain welcome, but new threat looms on firefront

    Rain welcome, but new threat looms on firefront

    Environment "We are not letting our guard down."

    Cow collision on Bangalow Rd, two hospitalised

    Cow collision on Bangalow Rd, two hospitalised

    News The condition of the beast is unknown

    • 26th Aug 2018 11:01 AM
    $1 shares in innovative Northern Rivers energy company

    $1 shares in innovative Northern Rivers energy company

    Business This community-owned organisation is planning a bold $3m expansion

    Local Partners