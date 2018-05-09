Menu
Treasurer Scott Morrison delivered the Federal Budget last night.
5 ways the federal budget will affect you

Liana Turner
9th May 2018 11:39 AM

FROM tax reprieve to support for young, regional students, there were a host of announcements in the 2018-19 federal budget which may impact Northern Rivers residents.

Tax relief

THOSE earning up to $37,000 can expect to save up to $200 on tax in the 2018-19 financial year.

Workers in the $37,000 to $48,000 income bracket will save more, while those earning $48,000 to $90,000 will save up to $530.

People earning from $87,000 to $90,000 will be taxed at 32.5%, rather than 37%.

Universities boost

Southern Cross University Associate Vice Chancellor Adam Shoemaker welcomed the $96 million boost the 2018-19 budget will offer to regional universities.

He said the $12 million allocated to help open up student places at SCU's Coffs Harbour campus, $28.2 million over four years to help students prepare for university, $1.9 billion over 12 years for new research infrastructure and an increase to the parental income threshold for youth allowance recipients would all help regional students.

Help for students

MORE young people will be able to access financial help under changes to the Youth Allowance Parental Income Test.

The parental income threshold will increase, so students whose parents earn up to $160,000 will be eligible for Youth Allowance.

GPS boosted, mobile blackspots ignored

Satellite navigation in areas without mobile coverage will receive a $161 million boost over four years, but the budget has made no allowance for blackspots in mobile reception.

Vacant Blocks

Owners of vacant blocks will no longer be able to claim deductions on them from July 2019.

The Government has forecast a $50 million saving as a result of this change.

Lismore Northern Star

