How we got Tex Perkins to do a benefit gig

Tex Perkins makes the front page of the paper. Susanna Freymark

FAMILY connections were key to securing Tex Perkins to headline the Ewingar Rising benefit concert this month.

Ewingar resident Michael Mahon said Tex was his Dad's first cousin.

"We treat Tex like our cousin," Mr Mahon said.

Mr Mahon happened to mention his Tex Perkins connection a couple of years ago, he said.

He was asked by the concert organising committee to see if Tex would headline the concert.

Ewingar has suffered two severe fires this year. One in February when the Tabulam fire devastated the area and another severe fire in early October.

Many homes have been lost and on Friday, the Governor General David Hurley flew into Ewingar to meet with residents.

He called them resilient people.

They're also resourceful.

RESILIENT: Organisers of the Ewingar Rising fire benefit concert are Paul Botting, Ruth Harriman, Karen Wheeler, Ra, Nadine Myers, Boris Sweeney, Michael Mahon, Monika Johann, Julie Osbourne and Tracey Edwards.

When Mr Mahon's contac s didn't quite pan out, he talked to Tex's sister Beth.

Tex said yes, but couldn't do the date they had planned for the concert,

"We changed the date to suit him," Mr Mahon said.

Another cousin, John Fitzgerald who is a musician and was offered the AC/DC lead, said Mr Mahon, rang 27 of his muso mates.

Mermaid Avenue and August River Moon are on the running list to perform.

The concert is now a festival with camping offered on the grounds of the Ewingar hall.

The line up includes Tex Perkins and Matt Walker, Marshall Okell, Col Finley, Jase Lansky, Haystack Mountain Hermits, Two Tears in a Bucket, Watling & Bates, Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hick-ups, Georgia Grae, Red Belly Black, The Sultans, Kava Groove, Chris Harry, Gary Barton and Highly-Strung Puppets.

There will be a Kids Corner, puppet show, jumping castle, art workshops, markets, food vans and a licenced bar.

Anyone going out to camp at Ewingar needs to bring plenty of their own water. One of the losses in the fire is water tanks.

All money raised will go towards the Ewingar community for fire recovery.

GET YOUR TICKETS

Ewingar Rising featuring Tex Perkins and Matt Walker at Ewingar Community Hall on Friday- Sunday, November 22-24. Tickets must be purchased before November 15. Full weekend $140, Saturday only $100, Children Free. Book through eventbrite.com or hhttp://tiny.cc/ewingarrising