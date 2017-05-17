How we defied Debbie

CYCLONE Debbie may have knocked us over but it didn't knock us down. As our community/communities across NSW and Queensland get on with the recovery effort, now you can do your part.

Our special publication, Defying Debbie, features the heroes who helped overcome adversity in March and April.

The gloss 132 page book features amazing stories of bravery as well as every day derring-do, and goes on sale today.

The stories are those of people you know and suggested.

Importantly, when you buy a copy of Defying Debbie you're helping those who suffered in the Severe Tropical Cyclone.

All the proceeds of the sale will be going to the official recovery effort, and will be donated to the charity Givit.org.au, which is delivering goods and services to those in need in both states.

Produced by The Northern Star, in a partnership with Suncorp, the book follows Debbie's trail from Bowen to Lismore and features the stories of the State Emergency Service, first responders, the armed forces, volunteers, and especially everyday people who stepped up in a time of need.

The devastating winds and consequent floods left 10 dead and one missing and cost more than $1 billion dollars.

Debbie crossed the coastline of Queensland on March 28 but even after its initial rampage which battered Bowen, Mackay and the Whitsundays, the ex-tropical cyclone continued to cause havoc as it dumped massive amounts of rain through South-East Queensland and into Northern News South Wales.

Despite all it could throw at us we stepped up and there have been some astounding tales of heroism.

Make sure you pick up your copy at one of these newsagents or by calling 1300 361 604 and paying by credit card.

