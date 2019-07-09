How we can cash in on the Big Prawn's Insta-quirk value

BIG PRAWN: Originally opened in 1989, the big Prawn was moved to its current location at Bunnings Warehouse in 2013, who refurbished the crustacean to its 35 tonne, steel and concrete state, at a cost of over $400,000.

BIG PRAWN: Originally opened in 1989, the big Prawn was moved to its current location at Bunnings Warehouse in 2013, who refurbished the crustacean to its 35 tonne, steel and concrete state, at a cost of over $400,000. Alina Rylko

THE printing presses are rolling on the latest Ballina Coast and Hinterland Visitor Guide.

But maybe we have some gold prime for an online hashtag campaign to get the millenials to drive their rented Wicked campervans to Ballina to take a photo for their Instagram account.

In previous years, the Ballina visitor guide has given a brief mention to the Big Prawn sitting at the southern entrance to town.

It's easy to understand that.

Ballina has grown up since 1989 when the work crew were putting the final touches on the giant crustacean while listening to Madonna's Like a Prayer on their Walkmans before knocking off to enjoy a can of Fosters.

The shire today has got plenty of fine eateries and natural beauty to attract cashed-up tourists.

But that not-so-shrimp crustacean -- love it or hate it -- is still iconic enough that you often see people with their phone cameras aimed to the gigantic bright orange sea critter.

The prawn was built in the late 1980s when Big Things were the go -- the Big Merino went up in Goulburn and the Giant Oyster followed in Taree as the Big Pineapple at Nambour in Queensland was attracting plenty of visitors.

The oyster never really produced a pearl and the even the poor old pineapple, with its heritage listing, is not the attraction it once was.

But let's face it, Bunnings, which now owns the West Ballina prawn site, in 2013 spent $400,000 in saving the prawn from destruction, moving it and adding a tail, so why not cash in on the crustacean?

The thing is, the Insta crowd love quirky, and it's more about getting the angles right so they can photograph themselves doing something to a giant thing than the thing itself.

It needs the right hashtag and those young Instas tend to follow each other.

Think of the scene in Monty Python's Life of Brian when the mistaken Messiah, Brian, was trying to ward off the masses by telling them "you are all individuals”, where the response in unison was "yes, we are all individuals”.

So here we go, what can we come up?

#pashtheprawn is really too Aussie, while #smoochtheshrimp might be taken up by our American friends.

And don't be worried about about taking the piss, either -- adds to the quirkiness.

But remember, this is the interwebs and there will be kiddies awake somewhere, so we need to keep it clean.

Give it a shot -- #hashtagtheprawn.