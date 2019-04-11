How Ash Walsh will rebuild title challenge after tough start

TRACKING BETTER: Matt Stone Racing Super2 driver, Ipswich's Ash Walsh, throws the Commodore over the kerbs on his way to a mixed results weekend in Adelaide last month.

TRACKING BETTER: Matt Stone Racing Super2 driver, Ipswich's Ash Walsh, throws the Commodore over the kerbs on his way to a mixed results weekend in Adelaide last month. Contributed

ASH Walsh has declared he and Matt Stone Racing have all the right ingredients for success in his return to the Dunlop Super2 Series this year.

The 31-year-old Walsh reunites with the team for a fourth season in Super2, driving one of the squad's two Triple Eight-built VF Holden Commodores.

Walsh's machine has pedigree; it was driven to victory in the 2017 championship by Todd Hazelwood.

The Ipswich born and bred sportsman spent three years in Matt Stone Racing Falcons from 2012 and finished seventh, second and third in the points.

On his return in Adelaide last month, he took sixth and fifth in races one and two, but 16th in the final after serving a drive-through for a grid infringement stemming from a split drink hose.

It leaves Walsh - who continues later in the year with Tim Slade at Brad Jones Racing in the Supercars PIRTEK Enduro Cup - seventh in the points standings.

"The miles are a definite positive with the enduros being later in the year," Walsh said.

"But at the same time I really wanted to get into a really good car and run with Matt, who I know does a really good job and have a great engineer, Rob Palermo did a fantastic job with Will Davison last year.

"We wanted to put all the ingredients together to give us the best opportunity to have a crack at the title."

Walsh acknowledged the opening race at the weekend didn't go as planned, but said things were still looking good for the rest of the season.

"I still feel that we have all the ingredients there, we just need to polish up the execution a little bit," he said.

The experienced racer said there "definitely is" unfinished business in Super2.

"A few years ago I came close to winning the title, but it didn't work out for one reason or another," he said.

"I would love to have that on my resume and we'll definitely be doing everything we can to fight all year long."

Walsh is preparing for a fourth Supercars Enduro Cup with Slade.

Walsh stepped up to full-time Supercars in 2015 for a single season aboard an Erebus Mercedes, after his initial Matt Stone Racing Super2 tenure.

The Queenslander believes the depth of competition in the feeder class has grown in his time away.

"What I have noticed is there is a great level of depth in the Dunlop Series now, a lot of young guys doing a great job," Walsh said.

"It just makes for some exciting racing, to be honest, to be out there having a crack with so many people that are driving good Supercars at a good level.

"I think definitely the level of professionalism stepped up and along with that, the level of competition stepped up.

"There is a lot of people in really good equipment and that's creating probably, I would say, a higher level of depth throughout the field."

Walsh, who works as a full-time accountant, was persuaded by Matt Stone Racing and his loyal sponsors to keep racing this year.

"They really wanted to have a crack at the title so it was a really good opportunity for me,'' he told the Queensland Times at Queensland Raceway earlier this year.

"I haven't done a lot over the last few years so it appealed to me."

Round two of the Dunlop Super2 Series will be held at the PIRTEK Perth SuperNight event from May 2-4.

Walsh turned laps in Slade's Freightliner Racing Commodore at Symmons Plains in Tasmania last Friday, for the co-driver session.

The Queenslander finished the 30-minute practice session in 8th place, 0.39 seconds off the lead car.