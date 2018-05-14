How tourists helped us 'get back on our feet' after floods

WANDERLUST: Tyalgum resident Normie McNamara captured the beauty of the sky over the Border Ranges.

A TARGETED marketing campaign, which aimed to bring tourists to the North Coast after the March 2017 floods, has been hailed a success.

The State Government contributed $300,000 for the campaign, which was a collaboration with the Office of Emergency Management in partnership with HotelsCombined, National Geographic, Stayz and Webjet.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the initiative drove 56,800 visits to visitnsw.com, resulting in a 44 per cent year-on-year increase in traffic to the Byron Bay, Lismore and Tweed web pages.

"Not only did this campaign succeed in driving people to the visitnsw website, HotelsCombined saw a 49 per cent year-on-year increase in accommodation bookings, a phenomenal result for the region's local hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast, Ben Franklin, said: "The 2017 March floods took an enormous toll on the local community and we're so glad we could help the many local tourism businesses get back on their feet and drive overnight visitation back to the beautiful North Coast with the support of Destination NSW and our travel partners.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the campaign had a total media reach of three million people.

"The North Coast is regional NSW's top region for visitors, nights and expenditure and our three-month Flood Recovery campaign saw overnight visitors flock to the region to enjoy everything the North Coast is known for - from the beautiful beaches and fresh produce, to the great accommodation,” he said.