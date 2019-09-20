Menu
Climate change protests will be held across the Northern Rivers today.
Community

How today's protests will affect you

20th Sep 2019 7:30 AM

THERE will be street closures and changes to business hours, with thousands of people expected to participate in climate change rallies today.

The Lismore Extinction Rebellion protest will take place from 10am to 2pm on Magellan Street between Keen and Molesworth Streets.

There will be some street closures and police will be monitoring crowd behaviour and taking "appropriate action as required".

Meanwhile, Southern Cross University says it will not punish staff or students who want to participate in the protests.

Some businesses are also showing their support by shutting their doors during the rally or altering their trading hours, saying it is "Not Business as Usual".

    • 20th Sep 2019 6:45 AM