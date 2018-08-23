How to win your dream home at auction

HAMMER TIME: A 1951 property at 2A Showview St, Girards Hill will go under the hammer on September 8.

HAMMER TIME: A 1951 property at 2A Showview St, Girards Hill will go under the hammer on September 8.

BUYING a house at auction is not for the faint hearted, but there are steps you can take to survive and emerge with the home of your dreams.

With the spring selling season just around the corner, buyers need to get their affairs in order so they can strike while the iron is hot.

Ray White Lismore agent, Peter Butcher, said too many buyers did not prepare and therefore missed out on a house they had fallen in love with.

"The best advice is to be prepared,” he said.

"Buyers need to understand they are bidding under auction conditions, which means you will be purchasing unconditionally and you can't add extra clauses to the contract.”

Mr Butcher said buyers needed to have their finance sorted, as well as having previously arranged for any building and pest inspections.

"Auctions are a very accountable and public process,” he said.

"In order to participate you need to register with the agent and you get a paddle or a number, so every time you wish to make a bid it is noted in the bidder record and the whole process is very accountable and very trustworthy.”

To avoid paying more than you want or can afford, Mr Butcher advised buyers to set themselves a limit and stick with it.

"Remember you need to participate to have a chance,” he said.

"If you end up being the highest bidder when the property is passed in, you normally have the the first right of refusal to negotiate with the agent post-auction,” he said.

Currently Mr Butcher is preparing for the auction of a residence at 2A Showview St, Girards Hill, which will go under the hammer on September 8.

He said the house, built in 1951, sits on a 2018sqm block and comprises four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"We have had 32 groups through on the first two open for inspections and the feedback is this house, on a half acre block, is in a really desirable location,” he said.

"Feedback from the markets leads us to expect bidding will open at $400,000 and then see where it ends up.”