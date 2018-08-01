How to weather a flood over breakfast

FLOOD BREAKFAST: SES Tweed Richmond region controller Mark Somers will be one of the speaker at the LCCI breakfast at City Hall.

FLOOD BREAKFAST: SES Tweed Richmond region controller Mark Somers will be one of the speaker at the LCCI breakfast at City Hall. Alison Paterson

A BUREAU of Meteorology representative will join the head of the Richmond Tweed State Emergency Service to advise businesses owners how best to prepare and deal with flood warnings at a business breakfast on Thursday.

NSW SES is supporting the Lismore Chamber of Commerce in convening a Rise and Shine Business Breakfast at Lismore City Hall on Thursday August 2 at 7:15am, where a representatives from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) and the NSW SES Richmond Tweed Region Controller Mark Somers will be on hand to chat and answer questions related to flood preparation and warnings.

SES Community Engagement Coordinator Janet Pettit said everyone was welcome to come along and be proactive about future disaster planning.

"NSW SES welcome all businesses in Lismore to attend this breakfast session, whether you are a member of the Chamber of Commerce or not,” she said.

"Every business in Lismore should have a Flood Plan and NSW SES is happy to work with you to develop these plans (and) the new Lismore Business Portal is a great resource to help you access information to prepare, respond and recover from the next big event.”

Ms Pettit said Mr Somers will discuss the simple steps for putting a plan in place which will help manage decisions related to preparation, triggers, pack up and evacuation.

She said he will discuss the role of SES and the community during an event, while a representative from the BoM will explain the different Flood Warnings that are released in the lead up and during a flood and the importance of the language used in the warnings.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce Executive Officer Elise Taylor said she is excited to be convening this important event which will provide an opportunity for engagement and support for the business community.

"LCCI will introduce the new Lismore Business Portal which is an innovative and user friendly resource (and) website for local businesses to connect with each other in preparing, responding and recovering from any disaster event,” she said.

"If there is one more flood event you attend, make it this one.”

The cost is $25 for LCCI members and $35 non-members.

RSVP to admin@lismorechamber.com.au or phone 0448833806.