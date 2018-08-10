Qeensland best placed to see meteor shower

LOOK up into the night sky and watch the annual Perseid Meteor Shower event this weekend. For all the stargazers, here are the best times and vantage points to see the spectacular space event.

What is the Perseid Meteor Shower?

The Perseids are probably the most well-known and widely observed meteor shower globally. This meteor shower happens annually every August, this year's active period is from July 17 to August 24. The Northern Hemisphere can best see the event with stargazers seeing up to 150 meteors per hour on peak nights. The Perseids meteor shower is named after the Perseus constellation as it is the point (called the radiant) where the meteors appear to start from.

Where to watch

For most of Australia the radiant falls below the horizon and will not be easily viewed. Observers north of Brisbane to Far North Queensland will have optimal views this weekend. If you're south of Brisbane don't worry, you can still view the event on a clear night, try head away from the city lights into a darker area.

When to watch

This weekend will be the best time to view the event with its maximum peak on Sunday night and Monday morning. If the night is clear and you keep your eyes peeled, you should be able to see the showers at any point at night. Here are the peak times to see the meteor shower in your area.

Gold Coast, Brisbane

Saturday 11 August 4am - 6am

Sunday 12 August 4am - 6am

Monday 13 August 4am - 6am

Sunshine Coast

Saturday 11 August 3am - 6am

Sunday 12 August 3am - 6am

Monday 13 August 4am - 6am

Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay

Saturday 11 August 3am - 6am

Sunday 12 August 3am - 6am

Monday 13 August 3am - 6am

Townsville

Saturday 11 August 3am - 7am

Sunday 12 August 3am - 7am

Monday 13 August 3am - 7am

Cairns

Saturday 11 August 2am - 7am

Sunday 12 August 2am - 7am

Monday 13 August 2am - 7am

How to watch

The meteor shower will be visible without any special equipment, all you need to bring is a bit of patience. Once you've found a secluded spot away from the bright lights of the city, you'll need to wait 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Make sure to dress warm as the peak times for the event will be the coldest!

An observer and the spectacular appearance of our Milky Way galaxy, as seen from a very dark site.



How to take the best photos

For the best photos you'll need to travel outside of urban areas where the night sky is dark. Although you can snap a photo with almost any camera, having a camera that allows you to manually control the exposure will be best. If you have a DSLR handy be sure to bring it along. A wide-angle or fisheye lens will be best for a great shot covering more of the sky. Popping the camera on a tripod is necessary for the perfect shot as you'll be taking long-exposure photographs. Be sure to bring extra batteries for your camera as cold nights drain camera batteries faster.