How to vote for a local band in the Hottest 100

VOTING is open for triple j's Hottest 100 2018, and this year you can vote for more Northern Rivers artists than ever.

Music lovers have until 9am Tuesday, January 22, 2019, to have their say on the hottest songs of the year.

This year's local artists are:

Members of Grinspoon with Triple J Breakfast presenters Ben Harvey (first left) and Liam Stapleton (second from right).

Grinspoon: No, it's not 1997 again. The Lismore band entered this year's Hottest 100 with their Like a Version rendition of Chvrches' Get Out, recorded last May. Click here to see the video.

In 1998 Grinspoon reached position 88 with Just Ace, and in 2007 they ranked 73 with Black Tattoo.

Parcels are Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Louie Swain, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.

Parcels: The Byron-raised band moved to Berlin after completing high school and never looked back. This year, they have five songs in the list: Bemyself, Comedown, Lightenup, Tieduprightnow and Withorwithout.

They didn't just produce a song with Daft Punk, Overnight, but also just released a music video for their song Withorwhithout starred by Milla Jovovich. Both songs are part of their self-titled debut album, released in October.

Parcels are Louie Swain, Patrick Hetherington, Noah Hill, Anatole 'Toto' Serret and Jules Crommelin.

Parkway Drive release new music. Photo Contributed Contributed

Parkway Drive: The Byron Band formed by Winston McCall, Jeff Ling, Luke Kilpatrick, Jia O'Connor and Ben Gordon just won their second ARIA and this year they have seven songs in the Hottet 100 list: Absolute Power, Chronos, I Hope You Rot, Prey, Shadow Boxing, The Void, and Wishing Wells, from their 2018 album Reverence.

Skegss is coming to The V Room, Noosaville. contributed

Skegss: Skegss are an Australian surf music and garage rock trio originally from Byron Bay. Formed in 2013, their line-up is Toby Cregan on bass guitar, Jonny Lani on drums and Ben Reed on lead vocals and guitar.

Their latest album, My Own Mess, was released last September. From that album, Triple J has selected the songs Infinity, Margarita, My Own Mess, Paradise, Road Trip, Smogged Out, Stop, and Up in the Clouds for its Hottest 100 2018 list.

Tora at Brewery

Tora: All members of electronic music band Tora, Jai Piccone, Joey Loewenthal, Shaun Johnston, Thorne Davis and Tobias Tunis-Plant attended Shearwater Steiner School in Mullumbimby.

The Hottest 100 list of songs to vote for includes the title Wouldn't Be the Same, by Tora, featuring Keelan Mak.

Byron Bay music band Seaside.

Seaside: This young band were our local triple j Unearthed winner at Splendour 2018. As such, they are include in this year's list with their song Seaside.

Ball Park Music will be performing at the Lake Kawana Community Centre next month. Photo Contributed Contributed

Ballpark Music: Although based in Brisbane, Ballpark Music is pretty much a Northern Rivers band: Frontman Sam Cromack grew up in Lennox Head and moved to Brisbane after finishing school. Twin brothers Dean and Daniel Hanson are from Goonellabah.

This year, the band has a strong presence in the Hottest 200, with songs Frank, Hands Off My Body, I Am a Dog, I Am So In Love With You, If It Kills You, The End of Times and The Perfect Life Does Not Exist on the list.

To vote, visit hottest100.abc.net.au/

More than just music

Besides voting, music lovers can enter to win triple j's Golden Ticket, which gets the winner and a friend into every single triple j supported gig and festival in 2019, including Laneway Festival, Splendour In The Grass, Groovin The Moo, Falls Festival, Field Day, FOMO, Unify, Mountain Sounds, Party In The Paddock, Big Pineapple Festival, Arctic Monkeys, Tash Sultana, Matt Corby, Eves Karydas, RÜFÜS DU SOL and heaps more.

Also, this year triple j is teaming up Lifeline, a provider of crisis support and suicide prevention in Australia. People can donate or buy one of the collectable Hottest 100 x Lifeline ice cream t-shirts.

The cost of one t-shirt is equivalent to the average cost of answering one Lifeline phone call, so every t-shirt you buy could help save a life.

