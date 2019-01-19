How to understand Generation Z

HOW TO ON GEN Z: Sydney keynote speaker Claire Madden will be visiting Byron Bay next month with her workshop on engaging Generation Z.

AUSTRALIA'S leading voice on Generation Z is set to visit Byron Bay next month for an exclusive workshop.

Claire Madden is an author, social researcher, keynote speaker and media commentator, and is in high demand as an expert in interpreting social trends, demographics and implications of generational change.

Ms Madden, from Sydney, will give a workshop to help business leaders and managers to better understand and engage with the emerging generation of staff and customers from Gen Z, which includes children born 1995-2009.

Statistics show Gen Z currently make up approximately one in 10 workers, however this will increase to three in 10 workers by 2025.

"Bridging the generation gaps accentuated by fast changing technologies is a complex and confronting reality facing many managers and leaders as they shape organisations,” Ms Madden said.

"These teams comprise Baby Boomers through to Gen X, Gen Y and increasingly Gen Z. Our workplaces are on the brink of significant intergenerational change.”

Ms Madden said educators, business leaders and managers need to grapple with these changes affecting the new generations if they are to effectively engage them in learning, as consumers and in work, which is where her workshop can help.

Ms Madden will "unpack the tools” managers can use to help engage with Gen Z staff, and offer a Q&A session at the end of the workshop to help answer questions.

As well as the workshop itself, Ms Madden said the event will provide the opportunity for attendees to network.

The workshop will be held at Pathfinders Byron Bay on February 22 from 7am-8.30am.

Tickets are $65 per person, and includes the workshop and gourmet breakfast with tea and coffee.

Tickets are available at www.pathfindersbyronbay.com.