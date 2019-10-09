How to support the fire recovery at this emergency stage
THE community is desperate to respond to the fire disaster at Rappville and Busbys Flat.
Here are some ways to help. We will update this list as more information comes in.
Free lunch
Casino Golf Club is taking donation for fire relief. They are offering a free lunch to those directly affected by the fire today from 12-2pm.
Evacuation centres
The Northern Rivers Emergency Operation Centre has established two evacuation centres at:
St Mary's Catholic College in Canterbury Street, Casino and Woodburn Memorial Hall - Pacific Highway/River Street, Woodburn
Small domestic animals are able to be brought to these centres
Do not bring donations to the evac centre.
Larger animals
Richmond Valley Council has also set up an emergency site at Casino Show Ground for larger animals where owners are able to camp over night.
Spare rooms
Residents can register as offering accommodation at the evacuation centres.
Cook
Rather than donate food, helping hands are needed in the RFS kitchen, 40 Neville Bienke Memorial Dr, Casino.
Rappville run
On Saturday, dependent on fire conditions Glenn Bridge from Coraki and Damien Rose from Grafton's TNT Towing are doing a run out to Rappville with trucks loaded with hay, baby clothes etc. Damien said if anyone needed a hand moving stuff, they would help.
If you want to give a hand at this spontaneous working bee call Damien on 0417 318 181
Emergency child care
Rainbow Station Early Education Centre, 48 Colches Street in Casino is available for emergency child care to any families affected by the fires. Please contact Caitlin or Jess on 66624209
School uniforms
Rappville School said what was needed most is water.
The school is offering second-hand uniforms to families who need them after the fires.
Register
Red Cross operate Register. Find. Unite. to link people during an emergency.
Click here to register yourself and to find anyone missing
Our Two Hands
The Casino charity run by Bianca and James Macdonald responds on a family by family basis and posts regular updates on their Facebook Page and list exactly what is needed.
At this stage they are only collecting the essentials listed in each post as donations as well as non perishable food items, medical supplies, pet food and water.
"We do not want to overwhelm anyone with things they are not mentally or physically able to take on, that will come in the coming week ," Bianca said.
"At this stage we are in emergency support stages . People have no place to store things and no real clarity on what they will need."
Go to Our Two Hands Facebook Page for details and updates.