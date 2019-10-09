How to support the fire recovery at this emergency stage

RFS assess the situation from a water tank at Ewingar.

RFS assess the situation from a water tank at Ewingar. Nadine Gaffney

THE community is desperate to respond to the fire disaster at Rappville and Busbys Flat.

Here are some ways to help. We will update this list as more information comes in.

Free lunch

Casino Golf Club is taking donation for fire relief. They are offering a free lunch to those directly affected by the fire today from 12-2pm.

Evacuation centres

The Northern Rivers Emergency Operation Centre has established two evacuation centres at:

St Mary's Catholic College in Canterbury Street, Casino and Woodburn Memorial Hall - Pacific Highway/River Street, Woodburn

Small domestic animals are able to be brought to these centres

Do not bring donations to the evac centre.

Larger animals

Richmond Valley Council has also set up an emergency site at Casino Show Ground for larger animals where owners are able to camp over night.

Spare rooms

Residents can register as offering accommodation at the evacuation centres.

Cook

Rather than donate food, helping hands are needed in the RFS kitchen, 40 Neville Bienke Memorial Dr, Casino.

Rappville run

On Saturday, dependent on fire conditions Glenn Bridge from Coraki and Damien Rose from Grafton's TNT Towing are doing a run out to Rappville with trucks loaded with hay, baby clothes etc. Damien said if anyone needed a hand moving stuff, they would help.

If you want to give a hand at this spontaneous working bee call Damien on 0417 318 181

Emergency child care

Rainbow Station Early Education Centre, 48 Colches Street in Casino is available for emergency child care to any families affected by the fires. Please contact Caitlin or Jess on 66624209

School uniforms

Rappville School said what was needed most is water.

The school is offering second-hand uniforms to families who need them after the fires.

Register

Red Cross operate Register. Find. Unite. to link people during an emergency.

Click here to register yourself and to find anyone missing

Our Two Hands

The Casino charity run by Bianca and James Macdonald responds on a family by family basis and posts regular updates on their Facebook Page and list exactly what is needed.

At this stage they are only collecting the essentials listed in each post as donations as well as non perishable food items, medical supplies, pet food and water.

"We do not want to overwhelm anyone with things they are not mentally or physically able to take on, that will come in the coming week ," Bianca said.

"At this stage we are in emergency support stages . People have no place to store things and no real clarity on what they will need."

Go to Our Two Hands Facebook Page for details and updates.