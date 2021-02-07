How to stay tech safe during the school year.

Technology can often be a confusing world for parents and children alike especially as it becomes a regular part of their education experience.

Navigating an increasingly digital world while staying safe from the many threats which emanate from the digital space is especially important as kids return to school.

Nick Channell, Optus Regional Manager of Northern New South Wales said that as kids swap home for the classroom it was important to be reminded of online safety.

“As we return back to school and work after what has been the most digitally reliant year of our lives, many people have seen their mobile phone as their lifeline and key source of entertainment. But ditching these digital habits can be difficult when you swap the couch for the classroom,” he said.

“There are plenty of ways that we can get better and smarter with the way we use technology. These seemingly small habits can result in an improved mental state, along with the feeling of being in control and more productive in your everyday life.”

While recommending maintaining unique passwords, ensuring people you interact with online are real people, Mr Channell said telecom providers like Optus would be able to help parents understand technology.

“Despite growing up as digital natives, staying safe online is still something that should be front of mind for all kids and parents going into the school year,” he said