FRONT ROW: Bluesfest crowds 2018.
Marc Stapelberg
How to score cheaper Bluesfest single day tickets

Javier Encalada
22nd Oct 2019 4:37 PM | Updated: 23rd Oct 2019 12:00 AM
BLUESFEST Byron Bay has announced the limited release of single day tickets at a special price for their 2020 event.

The tickets will be on-sale today, Wednesday October 23, from 10am AEDT from mosthtix.com.au.

"Now is your opportunity to catch up to 12 hours of award-winning live music in the tropical surrounds of Byron Bay from just $150 per day," the announcement said.

Some of the headliners announced by the festival so far are Crowded House, Dave Matthews Band, Patti Smith and Her Band, Lenny Kravitz and more.

This will be Crowded House's first appearance since 2015.

On the release of the tickets, Bluesfest Festival Director Peter Noble said it's always big news when the festival put one-day tickets on sale.

"You just know that this is going to be a very well received announcement. When Crowded House is added, doing their first appearance in almost five years, this is going to be huge! We are selling a limited number of tickets at a special discounted price, so get in quick as ticket prices will increase."

Bluesfest 2020 will take place at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, on April 9 - 13, 2020.

Lismore Northern Star

