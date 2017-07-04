How to remain fire safe this winter

ACCORDING to Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), cooler months see a 10% increase in the number of home fires due to heaters, electric blankets and the like.

Therefore the FRNSW is urging residence to remain taking every precaution to avoid a house fire, as the region moves further into winter.

FRNSW Community Safety and Research Chief Superintendent, Jeremy Fewtrell, implored everyone to not put themselves or their families at risk.

"We want to remind people to be careful when using heaters and to keep everything in the house 'a metre from the heater',” Mr Fewtrell said.

Steps to prepare your home against the risk of fire include:

Turn off heaters and electric blankets before leaving home or getting into bed.

Clean lint filters in the clothes dryer before or after each use.

Don't overload power-boards.

Keep candles away from curtains and put them out before leaving the room.

Don't use LPG cylinders for cooking or heating indoors as they can leak and the gas is both toxic and highly explosive.

Ensure you have a working smoke alarm.

Chief Superintendent Fewtrell said residents should also 'keep looking when cooking' to avoid kitchen fire catastrophes.

"Kitchen fires account for 45 per cent of all residential fires and 34 per cent of injuries in NSW,” he said.

"To avoid kitchen fire catastrophes, we urge people to "keep looking when cooking”. It's a simple way to avoid losing your home or even worse, your loved ones or your own life.”

The FRNSW simple checklist for home cooking:

Never leave cooking unattended.

Don't put anything metallic in the microwave.

Keep matches and lighters out of reach of children.

Don't cook under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Turn pot handles inwards to avoid being knocked or grabbed by children.

Keep your oven and rangehood clean.

If your pan catches fire, don't throw water on it - GET OUT, STAY OUT AND CALL TRIPLE ZERO '000'.

Chief Superintendent Fewtrell said if you remember these simple rules, you'll be on your way to having a safe, fire-free winter.