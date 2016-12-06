36°
News

How to protect yourself during a lightning storm

Hamish Broome
| 6th Dec 2016 11:24 AM
Lightning captured from Milton Rd, Lismore Heights.
Lightning captured from Milton Rd, Lismore Heights. PM Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BEING "struck by lightning" seems like a remote possibility but the fact is it does happen, and it is usually avoidable when it does.

A direct strike is actually the cause of only about 4% of all lightning casualties.

The other 94% happen via electricity jumping from a struck object through the air or travelling through conductors, or even the ground to pass through someone.

Lightning tragedy: Man's body still to be retrieved

6,603 lightning strikes hit the Northern Rivers overnight

Lightning strikes up bushfires around Northern Rivers

So you don't have to get directly struck by lightning to be injured.

Obviously the first rule of thumb when it comes to staying safe from lightning to avoid being outdoors. But don't be complacent when you're indoors either - you can still get electrocuted in the safety of your own home.

INDOOR SAFETY

When lightning strikes an enclosed dwelling, the 100 million volts of electricity will travel through the walls, wiring, and plumbing in order to get to the ground as quickly as possible.

This means if you are using wired appliances, touching window frames, using a landline phone, or taking a shower or washing dishes when lightning strikes, you can be killed.

In the US, telephone workers actually make up 4% of deaths from lightning strikes.

The rule is simple: If you are in a lighting storm, and unplug all appliances, and don't use running water, and stay away from windows (preferably close them).

Obviously, get out your pool. A simple rule of thumb is if you are aware of an approaching storm is if you can hear thunder you are in potential danger.

More specifically if you see lightning and hear thunder within 30 seconds then the lighting is within 10-15km and could strike you next.

 

Lightning from Pat Moreton Lookout, Lennox Head, by Antonio Parancin, North Coast Storm Chasers.
Lightning from Pat Moreton Lookout, Lennox Head, by Antonio Parancin, North Coast Storm Chasers.

OUTDOOR SAFETY

Do not hide under an "open" shelter - in other words something with a roof but no walls. The heat from the lightning can still kill you. Remember, it is five times hotter than the sun.

The safest place if outdoors to shelter is your car.

A car acts similar to an enclosed shelter whereby when the lightning strikes, it travels through the car's metal cage to the ground. (Contrary to popular belief, the rubber tyres achieve nothing).

But you can still get electrocuted if you are touching the sides of the car or the steering wheel.

According to US website Lightingsafety.com, "a person inside a fully enclosed metal vehicle must not be touching metallic objects referenced to the outside of the car.

"Door and window handles, radio dials, CB microphones, gearshifts, steering wheels, and other inside-to-outside metal objects should be left alone during close-in lightning events.

"We suggest pulling off to the side of the road in a safe manner, turning on the emergency blinkers, turning off the engine, putting one's hands in one's lap, and waiting out the storm."

 

Lightning on Monday night, 5th December, 2016.
Lightning on Monday night, 5th December, 2016. Aaron Keevers

TENTS

In Australia we love our camping, but on the Northern Rivers it happens that a great time of year for camping overlaps with the storm season.

The fact is that tents are not safe from lightning strikes.

That's why if you are car camping, you should plan for lighting storms and commit to sleeping in your car for the duration of the storm, if not the entire night.

If the storm is brief, you should wait for 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder before it is safe to exit your car.

NO CAR?

If you don't have access to a car, you are in the most dangerous position. There are no safe ways of avoiding a lightning strike in the open.

But there are still some ways to cut down your chances of getting struck.

Firstly, never take shelter next to a tree.

 

Cattle farmer Neville Bryant found eleven dead cattle on his farm at Tuncester after a storm in January 2015. He thinks they died from lightning strike. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Cattle farmer Neville Bryant found eleven dead cattle on his farm at Tuncester after a storm in January 2015. He thinks they died from lightning strike. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

If it is hit, the sap in trees will explode into a super-hot gas, the tree will shatter, and you will almost certainly die.

Contrary to popular view, lighting can strike low or high places during a lightning storm - although it is more likely to strike higher places.

That means on balance, you can stay in lower places to reduce your chances of getting hit.

So stay out of areas with tall trees and other tall objects. Also stay away from any water.

According to wildbackpacker.com, "look for a dry, low-lying area such as a valley and become the smallest target possible.

"Do this by crouching down with your heels touching, head between the knees, and ears covered. Minimize your contact with the ground and do not lie down flat."

WARNINGS SIGNS

If you are outside and you sense a tingling on your skin and your hair standing on end, you are in immediate danger of a strike.

IMPORTANT FACTS

  • 90% of people survive lightning exposure, nut 80% of those survivors are left with permanent physiological and/or neurological damage.
  • There are up to 100 million volts of electricity in a lightning strike and it is five times hotter than the sun

According to website Lightningman.com.au, you should avoid these during a lightning storm if possible:

. Flammable hydrocarbons and accelerants　

. Standing near a Lightning protection down-conductor, mast, or earthing system.

. Communications towers, and tall metallic masts

. Any use of fixed line telephones, especially corded headsets. (Cordless & mobile excluded)

. Metal hair clips, metal clips on helmets, keys in pockets etc.

. Umbrellas

. Small, unprotected buildings, barns, sheds

. Areas on tops of buildings

. Open fields, sports arenas, golf courses, car parks

. Swimming pools, lakes, seashores

. Areas near wire fences, clothes lines, overhead wires, pipelines and railroad tracks

. Standing beneath isolated trees, or touching or standing near any tree

. Riding/driving tractors or other open roof farm machinery, golf carts, bicycles, horse riding or motorcycles, non-metal top or open automobiles

. Contact with metal objects and electrical appliances

. Hilltops and ridges

. Tents

. Showering

Lismore Northern Star
Lightning death: Body retrieved, woman taken to hospital

Lightning death: Body retrieved, woman taken to hospital

UDPATE: A group of teenagers, who were the first at the scene of the tragedy, tried to help resuscitate the man.

MT WARNING: Rescues show just how dangerous it can be

Therese Krix of Bray Park captured this picture of a misty Mt Warning.

Emergency services executed 14 rescue missions in six years

Lightning strikes up bushfires around Northern Rivers

Lawrence RFS firefighter Darrell Binskin puts out a section of the the Fortis Creek bushfire that had crossed Coaldale Road north of Grafton on Friday, 28th October, 2016.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

The storm has left a fiery mark around the region

How to protect yourself during a lightning storm

Lightning captured from Milton Rd, Lismore Heights.

TIP: Don't assume you are 100% safe inside

Local Partners

MT WARNING: Rescues show just how dangerous it can be

TODAY'S tragic rescue at Mt Warning marks the fourth recovery effort this year and sadly, the first death atop the highest point on the Northern Rivers.

REVEALED: The best Christmas tree in the Northern Rivers

Kyogle's Christmas tree 2016.

Northern Rivers residents have spoken

REVEALED: A new Northern Rivers music festival in 2017

Lismore Music Festival co-directors Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly.

Mark March 10 and 11 in your calendar

This weekend's markets list

BIG VOICE: Ron the Coffee Man is a popular and regular stallholder at a number of local markets.

Where to get fresh local produce from

Not ten, but fifteen awesome things to do this week

ANNIVERSARY: Charity day party Nudge Nudge Wink Wink has raised almost $20,000 for local organisations in its first year of events.

This busy week we have pretty much every possible event you may want

Pop star Liam Payne's Facebook hacked with porn

Pop star Liam Payne's Facebook hacked with porn

POP star Liam Payne's Facebook page has been hacked with pornographic photographs.

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather during his childhood.

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

Leonardo DiCaprio has designed a new tattoo for Tom Hardy

Photos: Raised Fist perform in Brisbane

Raised Fist perform at Max Watts in Brisbane as part of their From The North Tour. Photo Asagai Images

Raised Fist better than ever at Brisbane gig

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast

Guess which Hollywood star has been seen around the Coffs Coast?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Exceptional Rural Opportunity

71 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

3 1 4 Expressions of...

This stunning 101 acre block is situated just 6 minutes from Bangalow and 20 minutes from the beaches of Byron Bay. Renovate the 100 year old house or choose from...

Elevated 6.6 Acres Boasting Two Contemporary Dwellings and Views

36 Lagoon Drive, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 2 Please call...

This beautiful north facing lifestyle property in sought after Myocum is an absolute must see! Set upon 6.6 acres you can enjoy total peace and privacy whilst...

Views, Charm, Creek and Rural Privacy

322 Kings Road, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $980,000 to...

Set on just under 11 acres (4.45Ha) this charming country property embodies what everyone loves about the hinterland. Sweeping north and west views will captivate...

POSITION &amp; POTENTIAL!

9 Mayfield Street, Eltham 2480

House 3 1 2 $695,000

A NATURE LOVERS SANCTUARY on approx 1 1/2 acres with around 100 metre RIVER FRONTAGE! YES - this property has a "Special WOW Factor"! PLUS - plenty of space to...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Byron Bay&#39;s Secret Hideaway

89 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Situated only a short walk to town and beaches at the end of a quiet lane on the crest of Ruskin and Paterson Streets, you could pass by this hidden gem 100 times...

AWARD WINNING RENOVATED HOME IN PRIME ELEVATED POSITION

8 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,400,000 to...

This spacious home with an award-winning renovation is situated on an elevated level and north facing block in central Byron Bay. With a commercial zoning this...

Rare Building Block With Approved Plans For Home + Studio + Pool

3 Somerset Lane, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after Market Quarter, just steps ... Auction

3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after Market Quarter, just steps from the famous Byron Bay farmers market and all the attractions of the beach and town. Walk back...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!