How to prepare your home for bush fire

BE FIRE SAFE: Something as simple as cleaning your gutters of leaves and twigs can help protect your home against ember attack.

WITH summer approaching the Northern Rivers is preparing for what experts are calling will be a "horror” bush fire season.

More than 82 homes have been lost this year alone in bush fires near Tabulam, Drake, Rappville and the recent blaze at Myall Creek.

With the Myall Creek and Mount Nardi bush fires continuing to threaten properties, NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said firefighters are "preparing for the potential for more properties to be lost”.

With dangerous fire conditions predicted tomorrow, there are some things residents can do to help give their home the chance to survive a bush fire.

NSW RFS spokesman Inspector Ben Shepherd said a well prepared home is more likely to survive a bush fire.

He said even if your plan is to leave early, the more you prepare your home, the more likely it will survive a bush fire or ember attack.

"A well prepared home can also be easier for you or firefighters to defend, and is less likely to put your neighbours' homes at risk,” Insp Shepherd said.

"A well prepared home will also give you more protection if a fire threatens suddenly and you cannot leave.”

Insp Shepherd said all residents should carry out these simple tasks now, and not to leave them until last minute.

"Don't wait for a bush fire to threaten your home,” he said.

"If a bush fire is nearby, you won't have time to do these things. Prepare your home now ahead of summer.”

Here are some basic maintenance tips to prepare your property for bush fire: